CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

564 FPUS56 KHNX 180600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-181200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 37 to

47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 64 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 66 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 45 67 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-181200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to

45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 41 to

49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 29 65 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 68 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 41 68 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 41 68 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 34 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 69 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 41 70 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 40 68 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 68 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-181200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to

45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 67 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 68 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 44 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 53 68 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-181200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to

46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 64 to 70. Light winds. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 70 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 38 69 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 70 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 39 69 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 39 70 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 38 68 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 68 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 68 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 46 70 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 43 72 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 43 71 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-181200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 66 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 38 69 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-181200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 71 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-181200-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows at

5000 feet 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs at 5000 feet

57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows at

5000 feet 38 to 48. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs at

5000 feet 53 to 59. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet

35 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 44. Highs at 5000 feet

45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 46. Highs at 5000 feet

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 44 70 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 63 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 60 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-181200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 66 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 58 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-181200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 53 30 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 68 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 40 68 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-181200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 38 69 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 46 68 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 68 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 39 68 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather