Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

CAZ089-161100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 82 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 58 85 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-161100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 81 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 82 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 84 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 55 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 50 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 85 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 86 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 54 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 85 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-161100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 52 to

62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 84 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 85 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 85 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 59 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-161100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 86 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 85 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 52 85 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 54 85 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 85 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 84 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 86 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 57 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-161100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 82 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-161100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 54 86 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-161100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet

71 to 81. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 59 86 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 77 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 79 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-161100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...60 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 85 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 72 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-161100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 68 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-161100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 56 92 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 63 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 92 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

