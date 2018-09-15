CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-151100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 49 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 60 85 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-151100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 80 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 81 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 82 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 84 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 59 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 85 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 52 84 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 56 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 57 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 86 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-151100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 85 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 86 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 59 85 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 64 84 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-151100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 49 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 86 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 87 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 57 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 86 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 87 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 55 86 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 85 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 54 86 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 86 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 88 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-151100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 77 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 49 81 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-151100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-151100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 81.

Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

70 to 80. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 70 to 80.

Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 60 85 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 78 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-151100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 69 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-151100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to

68 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

61 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 95. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 94 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 94 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-151100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to

94. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 58 91 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 89 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 91 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

