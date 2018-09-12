CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

CAZ089-122300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

53 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 81 56 78 / 0 0 0

Mendota 83 53 80 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 88 59 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-122300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

79 to 88.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 80 49 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 82 53 79 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 84 53 80 / 0 0 0

Madera 85 53 82 / 0 0 0

Clovis 87 57 83 / 0 0 0

Fresno 87 57 83 / 0 0 0

Kerman 86 54 82 / 0 0 0

Sanger 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

Reedley 88 54 84 / 0 0 0

Selma 87 57 83 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 87 55 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-122300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 87 56 83 / 0 0 0

Hanford 88 55 83 / 0 0 0

Avenal 89 58 84 / 0 0 0

Taft 88 61 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-122300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 87.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 88 54 84 / 0 0 0

Visalia 88 55 83 / 0 0 0

Exeter 88 54 84 / 0 0 0

Tulare 88 56 83 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 88 53 83 / 0 0 0

Porterville 88 56 83 / 0 0 0

Delano 88 55 82 / 0 0 0

Wasco 89 54 82 / 0 0 0

Shafter 89 54 82 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 89 60 83 / 0 0 0

Arvin 90 59 85 / 0 0 0

Lamont 90 57 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-122300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

76 to 86.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 78 51 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 81 51 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-122300-

Tulare County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

75 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 88 56 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-122300-

Kern County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 81. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 79. West winds

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet

49 to 59. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 86 60 83 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 77 53 73 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 79 49 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-122300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph

over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 80 55 78 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 70 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-122300-

Tulare County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

70 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 70 mph in the evening decreasing to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 65 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-122300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 88 to 97. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-122300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 93 58 91 / 0 0 0

Mojave 91 64 89 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 92 60 90 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 92 57 89 / 0 0 0

