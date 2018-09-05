CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightWednesdayWednesday nightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-051100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 95 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 96 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 70 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-051100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 95 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 98 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 99 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 67 99 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 62 98 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 64 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 99 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-051100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 74 98 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-051100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 98 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 98 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 65 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 99 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 71 100 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 100 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-051100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 92 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-051100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-051100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to

90. Lows at 5000 feet 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 68 96 68 97 / 40 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 87 61 87 / 20 0 0 0

Frazier Park 55 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-051100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight, Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Chance of precipitation 50 percent. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 86 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-051100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 72 43 75 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ098-051100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 100 74 102 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 100 72 102 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ099-051100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 99 66 101 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 71 97 72 98 / 20 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

