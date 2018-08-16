CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

939 FPUS56 KHNX 160600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightThursdayThursday nightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-161100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 96 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 73 102 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-161100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

60 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 95 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 96 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 97 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 99 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 99 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 63 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 100 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 99 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 99 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 100 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-161100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 99 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 72 101 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 76 100 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-161100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 100 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 99 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 99 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 99 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 65 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 99 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 73 99 75 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 101 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 101 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-161100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 65 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 93 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 95 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-161100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-161100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

83 to 93. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 71 98 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 88 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 86 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-161100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the morning.

Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest,

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 89 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 57 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-161100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Near the crest, cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 52 76 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 104.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 76 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 75 to

81.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows

75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 103 80 104 / 0 20 20 0

Ridgecrest 74 104 75 105 / 0 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ099-161100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 104.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 70 102 70 104 / 0 20 20 0

Mojave 77 99 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 72 100 73 102 / 0 20 20 0

Rosamond 70 100 70 101 / 0 20 20 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

