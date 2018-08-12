CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

166 FPUS56 KHNX 121800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-122300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

63 to 73. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 99 to 105.

Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 97 66 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 97 64 97 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 100 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-122300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

61 to 71. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 98 59 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 97 64 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 63 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 64 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 69 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 69 100 / 0 0 0

Kerman 98 64 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 68 99 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-122300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 100 65 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 100 72 100 / 0 0 0

Taft 100 76 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-122300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 69 99 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 71 99 / 0 0 0

Delano 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 74 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 73 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-122300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 95 70 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-122300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 69 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-122300-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, haze. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, haze.

Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 98 72 97 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 65 87 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 58 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-122300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near the

crest, chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 82 to

90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest,

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows

58 to 68 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 89 59 89 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 85 53 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-122300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Over higher

elevations, east winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon. Haze. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Haze through the night. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Near the crest, chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, haze. Highs

83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 79 49 76 / 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ098-122300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 79. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 79 103 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 74 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-122300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 76 99 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 72 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 99 69 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather