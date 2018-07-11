CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

242 FPUS56 KHNX 110600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas.

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-111100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101, Light winds, Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 64 98 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 74 99 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-111100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 64 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 101 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 101 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 63 99 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 68 100 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 101 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-111100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 99 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 100 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 98 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 79 100 79 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-111100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 69 101 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 100 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 101 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 73 100 76 100 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 68 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 100 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 100 77 100 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 75 101 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 74 101 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-111100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 95 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 96 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-111100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 100 72 98 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ095-111100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to

93. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 75 96 77 97 / 0 0 0 20

Tehachapi 66 88 67 87 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 85 59 85 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ096-111100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near the crest, chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 100 67 98 / 0 0 20 40

Shaver Lake 59 83 60 82 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ097-111100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

Lows 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to

81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 75 54 74 / 0 20 30 60

CAZ098-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 77 to 83. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 106. Lows

77 to 85.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows

77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 87.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 101 83 101 / 0 0 20 20

Ridgecrest 78 101 79 101 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ099-111100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 71 100 72 100 / 0 20 20 20

Mojave 77 98 78 98 / 0 20 20 20

Edwards AFB 73 99 74 99 / 0 20 20 20

Rosamond 69 98 71 98 / 0 20 0 20

weather.gov/hanford

