CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

416 FPUS56 KHNX 231600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CAZ089-232300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 103 70 104 / 0 0 0

Mendota 103 66 103 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-232300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 103 64 102 / 0 0 0

Merced 104 65 105 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 103 63 104 / 0 0 0

Madera 103 65 104 / 0 0 0

Clovis 103 73 104 / 0 0 0

Fresno 104 73 105 / 0 0 0

Kerman 104 68 105 / 0 0 0

Sanger 103 71 104 / 0 0 0

Reedley 103 68 104 / 0 0 0

Selma 103 71 104 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 103 69 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-232300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

97 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 104 68 105 / 0 0 0

Hanford 104 67 105 / 0 0 0

Avenal 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

Taft 101 75 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-232300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

100 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 103 68 104 / 0 0 0

Visalia 103 66 104 / 0 0 0

Exeter 102 65 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 103 65 104 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 102 65 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 72 102 / 0 0 0

Delano 103 66 104 / 0 0 0

Wasco 104 63 105 / 0 0 0

Shafter 104 65 105 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 75 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 73 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 73 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-232300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Heat index readings 108 to

125 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Heat index readings 108 to

113 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 94 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 92 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 63 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-232300-

Tulare County Foothills-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 94 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 94 to

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 66 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-232300-

Kern County Mountains-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to

69. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 50 to

59. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 101 78 102 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 64 90 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 63 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-232300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet. Heat index readings 108 to 121 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet. Heat index readings 108 to 123 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 99 58 100 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 87 51 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-232300-

Tulare County Mountains-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 82 48 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-232300-

Indian Wells Valley-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 109 77 110 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 69 106 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-232300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

900 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 105 66 106 / 0 0 0

Mojave 102 79 103 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 107 67 108 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

