CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

932 FPUS56 KHNX 020600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

CAZ089-021100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 96 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 98 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 58 95 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-021100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 94 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 96 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 94 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 95 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 60 97 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 62 98 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 57 96 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 58 95 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 96 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 58 95 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 97 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-021100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

63. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 98 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 57 98 62 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 59 95 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 66 94 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-021100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 97 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 56 96 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 97 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 97 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 96 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 96 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 56 97 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 96 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 59 94 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 95 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 95 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-021100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 91 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 92 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-021100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 97 61 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-021100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 53 to 63. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

70 to 80. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 59 93 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 85 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 84 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-021100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 89 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 79 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-021100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 74 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-021100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

71. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 96 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 100 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-021100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 59 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 63 96 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 98 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 98 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

