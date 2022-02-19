CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

010 FPUS56 KMTR 191101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 66 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-200200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 72 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 44 70 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 41 70 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-200200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 71 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-200200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 68 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 66 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-200200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-200200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 67 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 71 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 42 71 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 71 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 43 69 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-200200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 71 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 71 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-200200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 73 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 74 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-200200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 71 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-200200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-200200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ530-200200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 69 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 66 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-200200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 74 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 73 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 38 73 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-200200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 76 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-200200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-200200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 74 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather