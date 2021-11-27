CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ 415 FPUS56 KMTR 271101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-280200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 45 66 49 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ506-280200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 39 72 46 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 San Rafael 46 70 49 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 Napa 42 68 48 69 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ507-280200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 69 52 68 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ006-280200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 48 68 51 67 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ocean Beach 49 66 51 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ509-280200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. $$ CAZ508-280200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 49 68 51 68 \/ 0 0 0 0 Oakland 47 70 51 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 Fremont 44 70 48 71 \/ 0 0 0 0 Redwood City 46 71 50 71 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mountain View 45 69 49 69 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ510-280200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 42 68 46 69 \/ 0 0 0 0 Livermore 42 70 47 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ513-280200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 44 72 49 72 \/ 0 0 0 0 Morgan Hill 44 73 48 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ529-280200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 45 71 49 72 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ512-280200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ511-280200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ530-280200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light winds... becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 48 72 51 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 Big Sur 52 72 56 71 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ528-280200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 45 75 48 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 Carmel Valley 50 77 54 76 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hollister 42 73 46 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ516-280200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 39 74 43 76 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ517-280200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s. $$ CAZ518-280200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. 