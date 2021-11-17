CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

628 FPUS56 KMTR 171102

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 61 47 58 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ506-180200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 66 42 62 / 10 0 0 30

San Rafael 49 64 48 64 / 0 0 0 30

Napa 44 62 45 59 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ507-180200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 61 48 59 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ006-180200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 63 51 61 / 0 0 0 40

Ocean Beach 51 62 51 59 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ509-180200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ508-180200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 64 51 61 / 0 0 0 30

Oakland 50 65 50 62 / 0 0 0 30

Fremont 47 65 48 63 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 49 66 50 65 / 0 0 0 20

Mountain View 48 63 48 62 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ510-180200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Light winds. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 62 45 63 / 0 0 0 20

Livermore 45 63 46 64 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ513-180200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 66 49 65 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 46 68 47 66 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ529-180200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 66 47 61 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ512-180200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-180200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ530-180200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 67 51 64 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 52 64 51 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-180200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 68 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 69 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 67 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-180200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 70 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-180200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-180200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 70 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

