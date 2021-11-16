CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

_____

245 FPUS56 KMTR 161101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 63 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-170200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 71 41 68 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 69 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 67 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-170200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 66 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 66 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 64 51 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-170200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 66 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 68 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 67 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 69 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 65 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 69 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 48 69 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 69 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 51 69 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-170200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 66 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ511-170200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-170200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 66 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 69 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 66 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 68 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 68 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 73 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-170200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 72 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather