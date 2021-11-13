CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

CAZ505-140200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-140200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 79 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 76 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 73 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-140200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 75 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-140200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 72 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 68 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-140200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ508-140200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 72 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 50 75 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 76 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-140200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows

around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 75 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 76 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-140200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 77 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 79 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-140200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 76 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-140200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ511-140200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

CAZ530-140200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 74 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 77 59 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-140200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 79 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 81 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 49 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-140200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 82 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-140200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the 40s.

CAZ518-140200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 82 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

