CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 60 52 63 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 74 46 74 / 0 0 0 30

San Rafael 55 76 55 79 / 0 0 0 20

Napa 51 72 49 71 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ507-270100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 63 55 65 / 0 0 0 20

Ocean Beach 54 58 53 60 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 66 56 69 / 0 0 0 20

Oakland 56 66 56 68 / 0 0 0 20

Fremont 55 70 55 69 / 0 0 0 20

Redwood City 56 74 55 74 / 0 0 0 20

Mountain View 56 67 55 68 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 20

Livermore 55 79 53 75 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 74 55 73 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 54 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 69 52 69 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-270100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 68 56 71 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 53 69 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 65 52 66 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 54 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 52 74 50 73 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 80 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 88 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

