CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

221 FPUS56 KMTR 261001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 63 54 71 / 10 20 20 20

$$

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 77 53 85 / 10 20 20 20

San Rafael 53 77 57 88 / 10 20 20 20

Napa 52 73 57 85 / 10 20 20 20

$$

CAZ507-270100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 85 65 88 / 10 20 20 20

$$

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 57 72 / 20 20 20 20

Ocean Beach 53 61 56 67 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 60 80 / 20 20 20 20

Oakland 56 70 59 78 / 10 20 20 20

Fremont 58 78 63 83 / 20 20 20 20

Redwood City 58 82 61 87 / 20 20 20 20

Mountain View 59 75 63 80 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 85 60 96 / 10 20 20 20

Livermore 57 88 63 94 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 80 63 83 / 20 20 20 20

Morgan Hill 55 85 60 93 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 68 57 78 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-270100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 71 60 76 / 20 20 20 20

Big Sur 52 70 58 74 / 20 20 20 10

$$

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 67 58 76 / 20 20 20 20

Carmel Valley 53 77 58 82 / 20 20 20 20

Hollister 54 76 59 87 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 83 59 86 / 20 20 20 10

$$

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 92 60 96 / 20 20 20 10

$$

