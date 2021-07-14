CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

_____

600 FPUS56 KMTR 141001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 65 50 60 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-150100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 79 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 77 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 73 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-150100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 85 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-150100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 61 53 61 / 20 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 52 61 53 59 / 20 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-150100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ508-150100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph increasing

to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 73 57 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 70 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 77 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 81 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 73 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-150100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 86 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 87 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-150100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 78 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 82 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-150100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 67 52 69 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-150100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-150100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ530-150100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 68 56 67 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 65 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-150100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 65 53 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 75 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-150100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-150100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-150100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 91 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather