CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021

_____

347 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 65 52 63 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 82 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 89 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 65 55 65 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 61 54 61 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 73 58 70 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 57 70 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 79 56 76 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 72 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 85 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 85 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 78 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 85 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 72 53 76 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 69 56 69 / 20 20 0 0

Big Sur 51 68 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 67 54 67 / 20 20 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 76 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 77 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 103. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 84 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

$$

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 103. Lows in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 92 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather