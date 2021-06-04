CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

CAZ505-050100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 63 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-050100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 91 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 81 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 92 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 64 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 60 51 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-050100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 69 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 69 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 74 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 76 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-050100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 85 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 83 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-050100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 78 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 87 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 73 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-050100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ511-050100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-050100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 68 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 76 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 67 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 77 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 77 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 85 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-050100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 91 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

