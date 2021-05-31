CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

354 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 75 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 98 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 91 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 93 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 99 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 75 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 69 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 81 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 83 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 90 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 91 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 87 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 101 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 99 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 91 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 96 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 80 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs near 80.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 75 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 80 61 78 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 78 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 48 89 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 95 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 100 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

