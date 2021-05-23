CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 60 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 78 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 74 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 74 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-240100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 76 54 82 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 61 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 58 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 65 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 66 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 68 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 69 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 68 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 76 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 46 73 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 71 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 74 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 68 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-240100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 63 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 40 66 49 73 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 63 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 66 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 42 67 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 73 46 83 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 74 45 85 / 10 0 0 0

