CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

_____

474 FPUS56 KMTR 251101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 61 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 70 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 67 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 63 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 61 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ508-260200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 64 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 43 65 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 65 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 65 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 43 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 67 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 67 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 65 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-260200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60.

$$

CAZ530-260200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 63 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 65 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 66 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 68 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-260200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 67 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

