CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

702 FPUS56 KMTR 191101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 55 44 57 / 80 50 40 10

CAZ506-200200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 60 38 62 / 80 40 50 10

San Rafael 42 59 42 61 / 70 60 40 10

Napa 37 59 40 60 / 60 60 20 10

CAZ507-200200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 57 43 57 / 70 60 30 10

CAZ006-200200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 58 48 58 / 60 60 40 10

Ocean Beach 45 58 48 58 / 70 70 40 10

CAZ509-200200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-200200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 59 48 59 / 60 60 30 10

Oakland 41 60 47 61 / 60 60 30 10

Fremont 38 59 44 59 / 30 30 20 10

Redwood City 40 61 43 61 / 60 60 30 10

Mountain View 39 60 46 60 / 30 30 20 10

CAZ510-200200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 62 43 62 / 50 50 20 10

Livermore 37 60 42 60 / 20 20 20 10

CAZ513-200200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 62 47 60 / 20 20 20 20

Morgan Hill 36 60 42 61 / 10 20 20 20

CAZ529-200200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 59 43 60 / 30 30 30 10

CAZ512-200200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-200200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-200200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 61 47 57 / 10 10 20 20

Big Sur 45 60 43 58 / 0 10 20 20

CAZ528-200200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 61 44 59 / 0 10 20 20

Carmel Valley 41 64 42 61 / 10 10 20 20

Hollister 35 59 42 60 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ516-200200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 67 42 60 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ517-200200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-200200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 68 40 60 / 0 10 10 10

