CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ 517 FPUS56 KMTR 151101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

CAZ505-160200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 43 56 44 57 / 70 70 0 0 $$ CAZ506-160200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 38 62 36 62 / 60 60 0 0 San Rafael 45 61 44 61 / 60 60 0 0 Napa 40 61 39 61 / 60 60 0 0 $$ CAZ507-160200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 43 59 41 58 / 60 60 0 0 $$ CAZ006-160200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 46 59 46 59 / 50 50 0 0 Ocean Beach 48 58 47 58 / 70 70 0 0 $$ CAZ509-160200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ508-160200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 48 61 48 60 / 60 60 0 0 Oakland 45 61 44 61 / 50 50 0 0 Fremont 41 59 42 58 / 40 40 0 0 Redwood City 44 61 44 60 / 50 50 0 0 Mountain View 43 60 44 58 / 30 30 0 0 $$ CAZ510-160200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 40 63 41 61 / 60 60 0 0 Livermore 38 60 39 60 / 40 40 0 0 $$ CAZ513-160200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 42 61 43 61 / 30 30 0 0 Morgan Hill 40 60 41 59 / 40 30 0 0 $$ CAZ529-160200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 41 59 41 59 / 40 40 0 0 $$ CAZ512-160200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-160200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ530-160200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 44 60 45 58 / 30 20 0 0 Big Sur 44 57 44 56 / 40 20 0 0 $$ CAZ528-160200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 40 60 41 58 / 30 20 0 0 Carmel Valley 42 61 42 58 / 40 20 0 0 Hollister 38 58 40 58 / 20 10 0 0 $$ CAZ516-160200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 38 64 41 60 / 10 10 0 0 $$ CAZ517-160200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ518-160200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 37 61 39 58 / 20 10 0 0 $$