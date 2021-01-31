CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

_____

725 FPUS56 KMTR 311101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 57 46 56 / 40 30 20 80

$$

CAZ506-010200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 59 40 58 / 50 50 20 90

San Rafael 44 60 46 60 / 20 10 10 80

Napa 42 61 43 60 / 20 10 10 80

$$

CAZ507-010200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 57 46 56 / 30 30 10 80

$$

CAZ006-010200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 61 47 61 / 10 10 0 70

Ocean Beach 46 60 48 60 / 10 10 0 80

$$

CAZ509-010200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-010200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 49 61 / 10 0 0 70

Oakland 44 62 47 62 / 10 10 0 70

Fremont 41 63 45 62 / 0 0 0 50

Redwood City 42 64 45 63 / 10 0 0 60

Mountain View 40 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ510-010200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 64 43 64 / 10 0 0 60

Livermore 38 64 43 64 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ513-010200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 64 45 63 / 0 0 0 40

Morgan Hill 37 62 42 62 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ529-010200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 59 42 59 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ512-010200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-010200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ530-010200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 62 45 63 / 0 0 0 40

Big Sur 42 58 46 58 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ528-010200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 20

Carmel Valley 39 64 44 66 / 0 0 0 40

Hollister 37 62 41 63 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ516-010200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear except for frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-010200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-010200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 10

$$

_____

