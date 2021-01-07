CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

809 FPUS56 KMTR 071101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-080200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 58 47 58 / 80 20 50 10

CAZ506-080200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 61 40 63 / 80 20 50 20

San Rafael 41 58 47 62 / 80 10 50 10

Napa 38 58 44 61 / 60 0 40 10

CAZ507-080200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 55 47 58 / 70 10 50 20

CAZ006-080200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 59 49 61 / 80 10 40 10

Ocean Beach 44 59 49 60 / 80 10 40 10

CAZ509-080200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-080200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 60 50 61 / 80 10 40 10

Oakland 42 60 48 62 / 80 0 40 10

Fremont 39 60 46 61 / 30 0 20 10

Redwood City 40 61 47 63 / 50 0 30 10

Mountain View 38 60 45 61 / 30 0 20 10

CAZ510-080200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 58 43 62 / 50 0 30 10

Livermore 37 58 43 62 / 30 0 20 10

CAZ513-080200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 62 45 64 / 10 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 37 64 42 65 / 10 0 10 10

CAZ529-080200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog in the evening.

Lows around 40. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 63 44 63 / 10 0 20 10

CAZ512-080200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ511-080200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs near 60.

CAZ530-080200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 63 46 63 / 10 0 10 10

Big Sur 47 63 49 64 / 10 0 10 10

CAZ528-080200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 66 44 64 / 10 0 10 0

Carmel Valley 42 68 46 66 / 10 0 10 10

Hollister 36 62 42 64 / 10 0 10 0

CAZ516-080200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-080200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

CAZ518-080200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 67 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

