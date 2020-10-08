CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

342 FPUS56 KMTR 081001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-090100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 61 54 64 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ506-090100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 72 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 74 57 74 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 52 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-090100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 71 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-090100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 62 57 66 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 61 55 62 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-090100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ508-090100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 69 57 69 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 54 66 58 69 / 0 0 10 10

Fremont 56 66 57 69 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 56 71 57 72 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 55 67 56 69 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-090100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 74 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 53 73 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-090100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 71 57 72 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 53 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-090100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 66 52 67 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-090100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-090100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-090100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 64 56 68 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 53 69 51 66 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-090100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 62 54 66 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 50 71 50 73 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 50 66 52 71 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-090100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 74 47 75 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-090100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-090100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 79 44 78 / 0 0 0 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather