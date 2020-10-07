CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

503 FPUS56 KMTR 071001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-080100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs near 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 60 53 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-080100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 78 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 76 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 74 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-080100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 60. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 85 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-080100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 61 56 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 58 54 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-080100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-080100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 67 56 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 67 57 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 70 56 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 73 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 69 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-080100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 80 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 80 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-080100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 74 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 81 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-080100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 70 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-080100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-080100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-080100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 64 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 71 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-080100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 65 52 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 76 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 76 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-080100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 82 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-080100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-080100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 88 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather