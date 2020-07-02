CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
_____
933 FPUS56 KMTR 021001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-030100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 68 49 67 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ506-030100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 48 81 46 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 76 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 52 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-030100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 84 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-030100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 66 53 65 / 0 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 52 63 52 62 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-030100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ508-030100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 73 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 55 73 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 54 78 55 76 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 54 81 55 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 54 76 54 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-030100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 54 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 54 85 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-030100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 54 81 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 81 51 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-030100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 66 51 73 / 20 20 0 0
$$
CAZ512-030100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ511-030100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ530-030100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 68 53 69 / 20 20 10 10
Big Sur 49 66 49 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-030100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 53 68 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 49 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 51 73 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-030100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 81 50 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-030100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows
in the 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ518-030100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 48 88 48 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
