CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

427 FPUS56 KMTR 111001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

CAZ505-120100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 67 51 63 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ506-120100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 89 51 78 / 0 0 0 10

San Rafael 56 83 56 73 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 54 87 53 75 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-120100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 88 56 74 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ006-120100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 55 65 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 62 53 62 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-120100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-120100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 74 56 67 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 56 77 56 69 / 0 0 10 10

Fremont 56 82 56 70 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 56 83 56 71 / 0 0 10 10

Mountain View 56 82 56 71 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ510-120100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 91 56 77 / 0 0 10 10

Livermore 56 88 55 73 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-120100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 90. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 85 56 74 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 56 93 53 78 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-120100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 82 52 71 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-120100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ511-120100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-120100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 69 53 66 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 59 79 53 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-120100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 77 53 67 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 55 83 51 70 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 55 88 52 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-120100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 95 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-120100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-120100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 96 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

