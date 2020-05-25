CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

_____

888 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 95 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 94 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 79 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 81 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 85 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 90 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 92 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 97 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 96 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 97 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 85 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 86 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 91 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 48 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 97 57 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs mid 80s to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 99 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

