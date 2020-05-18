CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-190100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 61 48 62 / 80 60 20 10
$$
CAZ506-190100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest up to
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 66 46 71 / 80 70 20 10
San Rafael 54 66 52 67 / 80 50 20 10
Napa 52 63 48 68 / 80 60 10 10
$$
CAZ507-190100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 52 62 48 68 / 80 70 20 10
$$
CAZ006-190100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 63 54 65 / 80 50 20 10
Ocean Beach 54 61 53 62 / 80 40 20 10
$$
CAZ509-190100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ508-190100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 64 54 66 / 80 40 20 10
Oakland 56 65 53 68 / 80 40 20 10
Fremont 56 66 51 67 / 70 40 20 10
Redwood City 56 67 52 71 / 80 40 20 10
Mountain View 56 66 52 68 / 80 40 20 10
$$
CAZ510-190100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 68 50 72 / 80 50 10 10
Livermore 54 67 50 68 / 70 50 10 10
$$
CAZ513-190100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near
50. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 54 68 52 69 / 70 40 20 10
Morgan Hill 53 68 48 71 / 70 60 20 20
$$
CAZ529-190100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 66 49 70 / 70 50 30 20
$$
CAZ512-190100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ511-190100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ530-190100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 68 52 65 / 70 50 30 30
Big Sur 51 63 48 66 / 70 50 30 30
$$
CAZ528-190100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 51 66 / 60 50 20 20
Carmel Valley 50 68 47 67 / 60 50 30 30
Hollister 52 65 48 68 / 50 50 20 20
$$
CAZ516-190100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 52 70 47 70 / 50 40 20 20
$$
CAZ517-190100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
$$
CAZ518-190100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing
to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 68 46 70 / 50 50 20 20
$$
