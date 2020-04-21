CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

750 FPUS56 KMTR 211002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 61 48 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 75 47 80 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 69 50 75 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 43 72 48 78 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-220100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 73 52 79 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 63 52 69 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 62 52 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 62 52 68 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 50 67 52 73 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 50 67 50 74 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 67 50 73 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 50 68 49 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 74 49 80 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 47 69 48 77 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 70 48 77 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 72 47 79 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 68 47 73 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-220100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 62 50 69 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 65 49 71 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 64 49 72 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 62 46 72 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 46 67 46 76 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 71 47 81 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 70 44 79 / 20 0 0 0

$$

_____

