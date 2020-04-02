CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

566 FPUS56 KMTR 021001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 60 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 68 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 65 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 40 65 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-030100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 64 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 61 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 61 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 61 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 44 65 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 64 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 65 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 65 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 67 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 65 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 66 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 67 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 65 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-030100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 62 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 43 64 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 64 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 38 63 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 65 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 67 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with possible snow and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s.

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 66 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

