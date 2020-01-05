CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

256 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 55 40 56 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 59 35 62 / 40 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 58 40 58 / 20 0 0 0

Napa 37 58 37 58 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 40 57 41 58 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 57 42 57 / 20 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 57 44 57 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 57 43 57 / 20 0 0 0

Oakland 43 58 41 58 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 40 58 39 59 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 59 40 59 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 59 40 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 59 37 59 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 37 58 37 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 60 37 61 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 59 37 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 58 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 59 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 59 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 59 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 60 37 63 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 40 58 37 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 60 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 59 35 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather