CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
689 FPUS56 KMTR 201101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-210200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening,
then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 46 57 48 57 / 20 0 20 40
$$
CAZ506-210200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening,
then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 43 61 43 59 / 20 0 10 50
San Rafael 46 59 48 59 / 20 0 10 30
Napa 43 58 44 58 / 20 0 0 30
$$
CAZ507-210200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the
evening, then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 43 56 45 55 / 20 0 0 30
$$
CAZ006-210200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 58 50 59 / 10 0 0 30
Ocean Beach 49 58 50 59 / 10 0 0 30
$$
CAZ509-210200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-210200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in
the evening, then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 59 49 59 / 10 0 0 30
Oakland 47 60 48 60 / 10 0 0 20
Fremont 45 61 47 61 / 10 0 0 10
Redwood City 46 61 48 61 / 10 0 0 20
Mountain View 44 62 46 61 / 10 0 0 10
$$
CAZ510-210200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in
the evening, then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 43 61 45 61 / 10 0 0 20
Livermore 42 61 44 61 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ513-210200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the
evening, then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 44 63 45 62 / 10 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 42 63 44 62 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-210200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 44 61 45 60 / 20 0 0 10
$$
CAZ512-210200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows around
40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle
likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ511-210200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle and snow.
Highs in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of drizzle and snow. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle and snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the 40s.
$$
CAZ530-210200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows around
50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 46 63 48 62 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 46 63 50 62 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-210200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 45 63 47 62 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 43 65 45 63 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 42 63 45 62 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-210200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening,
then drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight
chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 40 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-210200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Drizzle likely and a chance of
snow. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and
snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A chance of drizzle and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Drizzle and snow likely.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ518-210200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Very windy. Drizzle likely after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to
35 to 45 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Drizzle likely. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and
snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow. Lows
in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
drizzle and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 37 65 43 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
