CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

469 FPUS56 KMTR 211001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 74 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 87 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 85 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-220100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 83 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 76 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 72 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 77 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 79 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 49 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 79 54 82 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 84 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 83 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-220100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 78 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 82 47 87 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 47 82 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 83 46 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 85 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather