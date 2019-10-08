CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CAZ505-090100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 70 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-090100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 85 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 83 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-090100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing

to northeast 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 82 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-090100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 72 55 68 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 69 53 66 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ509-090100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-090100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 76 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 77 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 78 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 82 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 80 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-090100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 86 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 85 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-090100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 81 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 87 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-090100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 78 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-090100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-090100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

CAZ530-090100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 71 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 80 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-090100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 77 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 81 46 74 / 0 0 10 0

Hollister 52 84 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-090100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 87 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-090100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-090100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 91 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

