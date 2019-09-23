CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

060 FPUS56 KMTR 231001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 76 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 91 57 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 86 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 86 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-240100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 85 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 75 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 72 60 79 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 79 62 89 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 58 80 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 82 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 85 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 82 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 91 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 85 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 89 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 83 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s.

CAZ511-240100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 75 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 82 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 76 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 81 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 83 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds...becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 85 57 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 90 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

