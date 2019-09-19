CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
_____
452 FPUS56 KMTR 191001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-200100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 69 53 73 / 60 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-200100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 48 81 49 87 / 40 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 79 57 84 / 40 0 0 0
Napa 51 76 53 82 / 40 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-200100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 55 76 60 83 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-200100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 68 57 73 / 40 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 55 65 55 69 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-200100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ508-200100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light winds...becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 73 57 78 / 40 0 0 0
Oakland 56 73 57 78 / 40 0 0 0
Fremont 56 73 56 80 / 40 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 76 57 83 / 40 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 73 55 79 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-200100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 81 57 88 / 30 0 0 0
Livermore 54 78 54 84 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-200100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 76 54 83 / 30 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 80 52 86 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-200100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 75 51 80 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-200100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ511-200100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ530-200100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds up to 5 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 56 68 55 73 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 54 75 54 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-200100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 53 68 52 74 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 73 51 80 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 51 73 51 81 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-200100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.
Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 49 75 49 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-200100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ518-200100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 90s. Lows near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 80 48 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
