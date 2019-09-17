CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

_____

199 FPUS56 KMTR 171001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 69 56 67 / 40 0 20 30

$$

CAZ506-180100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 80 53 78 / 30 0 20 30

San Rafael 54 76 59 75 / 50 0 20 20

Napa 50 78 56 76 / 50 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-180100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 77 59 74 / 40 0 10 20

$$

CAZ006-180100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 69 59 67 / 50 0 10 20

Ocean Beach 54 65 57 64 / 60 0 10 20

$$

CAZ509-180100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-180100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 74 60 71 / 60 0 10 20

Oakland 56 74 59 72 / 60 0 10 20

Fremont 55 73 59 72 / 70 0 0 20

Redwood City 56 78 58 76 / 60 0 10 10

Mountain View 54 74 57 74 / 70 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-180100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 81 60 78 / 60 0 10 20

Livermore 52 79 58 77 / 70 0 0 20

$$

CAZ513-180100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 77 58 76 / 70 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 51 81 53 80 / 50 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-180100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 78 53 75 / 60 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-180100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-180100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-180100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 56 72 / 30 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 78 55 78 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-180100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 70 53 71 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 75 51 76 / 20 0 0 10

Hollister 49 76 51 76 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 78 49 79 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-180100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-180100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 83 47 85 / 10 0 0 0

$$

_____

