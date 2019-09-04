CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

841 FPUS56 KMTR 041001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

CAZ505-050100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 73 56 71 / 0 20 20 0

$$

CAZ506-050100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 89 55 86 / 0 20 20 0

San Rafael 58 85 59 82 / 0 20 20 0

Napa 57 84 58 81 / 10 20 20 0

$$

CAZ507-050100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 90 65 87 / 0 20 20 0

$$

CAZ006-050100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 70 59 68 / 10 20 20 0

Ocean Beach 58 66 58 64 / 10 20 20 0

$$

CAZ509-050100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ508-050100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs near 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 77 60 75 / 10 20 20 0

Oakland 60 77 60 74 / 0 20 20 0

Fremont 61 81 61 78 / 0 20 0 0

Redwood City 60 83 60 81 / 0 20 0 0

Mountain View 60 80 60 78 / 0 20 0 0

$$

CAZ510-050100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 61 91 62 88 / 0 20 20 0

Livermore 60 89 60 86 / 0 20 0 0

$$

CAZ513-050100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 85 60 82 / 0 20 0 0

Morgan Hill 59 93 60 89 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 79 56 76 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ512-050100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-050100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-050100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 73 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 58 82 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 74 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 57 83 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 58 87 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 60 92 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-050100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 100 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

