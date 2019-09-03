CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
709 FPUS56 KMTR 031001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-040100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 74 55 71 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ506-040100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 91 54 88 / 0 0 0 10
San Rafael 59 86 59 84 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 57 85 58 83 / 10 0 0 10
$$
CAZ507-040100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 63 91 64 89 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ006-040100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 59 71 58 70 / 0 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 58 67 58 65 / 10 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-040100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ508-040100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 60 78 59 76 / 10 0 10 10
Oakland 60 78 60 75 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 61 81 61 80 / 10 0 0 0
Redwood City 60 84 60 83 / 0 0 0 10
Mountain View 60 81 60 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-040100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 61 92 61 90 / 0 0 0 10
Livermore 60 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-040100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 60 86 61 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 59 93 59 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-040100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 56 80 56 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-040100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ511-040100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ530-040100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 74 59 71 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 58 83 58 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-040100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 59 75 58 73 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 57 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 58 86 58 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-040100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Light winds...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 60 91 60 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-040100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ518-040100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 59 99 59 99 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather