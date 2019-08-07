CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

_____

292 FPUS56 KMTR 071001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

CAZ505-080100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-080100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 85 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 77 53 76 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-080100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 87 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-080100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 64 55 64 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 61 54 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-080100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-080100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 70 56 70 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 57 69 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 74 57 72 / 10 0 10 10

Redwood City 58 77 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 74 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-080100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 85 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 82 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-080100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 79 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 87 53 85 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-080100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-080100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-080100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-080100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 66 56 66 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 75 52 75 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-080100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 67 54 66 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 74 50 74 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 54 77 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-080100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 83 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-080100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-080100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 93 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

