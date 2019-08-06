CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

_____

154 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 84 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 81 56 78 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-070100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 91 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 60. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 56 65 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 64 55 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 72 57 69 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 58 73 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 78 58 74 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 58 78 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 80 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 90 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 88 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 83 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 87 56 83 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-070100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 65 56 65 / 10 10 10 0

Big Sur 54 75 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 68 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 77 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 56 80 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 82 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 96 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

