CAZ505-270215-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 53 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-270215-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the
70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 87 54 98 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 81 57 94 / 0 0 0
Napa 82 57 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-270215-
North Bay Mountains-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 91 64 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-270215-
San Francisco-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 67 57 73 / 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 64 56 70 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ509-270215-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-270215-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around
60. Light winds.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 74 58 81 / 0 0 0
Oakland 74 58 81 / 0 0 0
Fremont 80 60 86 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 82 60 90 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 80 60 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-270215-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 91 61 105 / 0 0 0
Livermore 92 60 103 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-270215-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 86 60 91 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 92 60 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-270215-
Northern Monterey Bay-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 76 56 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-270215-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ511-270215-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ530-270215-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 72 58 74 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 81 59 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-270215-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and in
the lower 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 73 59 77 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 82 57 88 / 0 0 0
Hollister 84 58 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-270215-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 91 60 95 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-270215-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-270215-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
242 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 100 60 104 / 0 0 0
$$
