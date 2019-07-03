CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
CAZ505-040100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 67 50 67 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-040100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 85 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 78 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 52 79 52 78 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ507-040100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 84 56 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-040100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 66 53 65 / 0 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 54 63 53 62 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ509-040100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ508-040100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 71 55 70 / 10 0 10 10
Oakland 55 72 55 70 / 0 0 10 10
Fremont 55 75 55 75 / 0 0 10 0
Redwood City 55 77 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 55 75 55 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-040100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 85 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 53 81 53 80 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ513-040100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 54 80 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-040100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 72 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-040100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows near 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ511-040100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ530-040100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 65 54 65 / 0 10 10 10
Big Sur 50 69 50 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-040100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 0 10 10 10
Carmel Valley 49 71 49 71 / 10 10 10 10
Hollister 51 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ516-040100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-040100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ518-040100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 48 85 47 86 / 0 0 0 0
