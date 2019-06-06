CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

_____

801 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 63 48 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 77 47 78 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 71 50 74 / 0 0 0

Napa 76 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-070400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 80 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 51 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-070400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 66 51 69 / 0 10 0

Oakland 68 52 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 71 51 75 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ510-070400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 81 51 81 / 0 0 0

Livermore 76 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-070400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ512-070400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-070400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 76 50 78 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 80 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-070400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 65 51 66 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 70 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 51 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 71 48 71 / 0 10 0

Hollister 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 83 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-070400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 85 46 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-070400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 71 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather