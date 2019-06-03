CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

209 FPUS56 KMTR 031101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

CAZ505-040400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 67 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-040400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 83 56 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 75 54 81 / 0 0 0

Napa 80 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-040400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 87 62 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-040400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 53 72 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-040400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 54 74 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 55 78 / 0 0 0

Fremont 78 57 84 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 77 56 83 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 78 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-040400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-040400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 58 94 / 0 0 0

Livermore 84 57 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-040400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ512-040400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-040400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 82 58 88 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 85 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-040400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 54 72 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 73 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-040400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 55 77 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 75 54 79 / 0 0 0

Hollister 79 57 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-040400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 87 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-040400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-040400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 91 57 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-040400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 74 53 79 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

